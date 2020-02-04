Random traveler makes citizen’s arrest at Starbucks in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A random traveler made a citizen’s arrest after he was assaulted by an intoxicated man at Starbucks in Abilene.

Police say the intoxicated man was found asleep in his vehicle at Starbucks on Buffalo Gap Road around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When he was awoken by store employees, he began antagonizing a random traveler who had just pulled into the parking lot for his morning coffee stop.

The random traveler tried to drive away, but police say the intoxicated man pulled the license plate off his vehicle.

A fight then took place between the random traveler and the intoxicated man for several minutes, eventually ending when the random traveler pinned the intoxicated man down and held him until police arrived.

Officers at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that if it weren’t for the random traveler’s actions, the intoxicated man likely would have gone on to commit more crime in Abilene.

The intoxicated man was found with identifying information that did not belong to him, so he is being charged with Theft of Identifying Information as well as Robbery for stealing the license plate. Additional charges are pending.

Neither the intoxicated man or the random traveler have been publicly identified.

