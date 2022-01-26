Ranger Police: Suspect accused of shooting man in face

Dylan Miller is accused of a shooting in Ranger. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has turned himself in during a Texas Rangers-led investigation into a shooting in Ranger earlier this month.

Dylan Miller was booked into the Eastland County Jail for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon January 19 in connection to the shooting, which took place in Ranger three days prior.

Ranger police say officers were initially dispatched to a home on Pine Street just after midnight January 16, and found a male victim who sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was then taken to Eastland Memorial Hospital for treatment, and his current condition has not been disclosed.

Texas Rangers began investigating and determined the shooting happened on the 100 block of South Martson Street. Miller was quickly identified as a suspect and turned himself in after investigators obtained the Aggravated Assault warrant.

