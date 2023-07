ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for two men in connection to a vehicle theft.

Police circulated surveillance video of the men on social media Friday, saying, “we need to ID these males regarding a stolen vehicle.”

The vehicle was reported stolen on the 400 block of N La Salle Drive July 4.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.