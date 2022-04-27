ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Restrooms at the Redbud Park playground will be closed for around 3 weeks following an act of vandalism.

An estimated $2,500 worth of damage was discovered at the restroom Wednesday, April 20.

The nature of the vandalism was not disclosed but city officials did say repairs will take approximately 3 weeks to complete, and the restroom will be closed during this time.

A police report has been filed and detectives are now investigating the vandalism.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department’s non-emergency number at (325)673-8331.