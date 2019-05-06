Registered sex offender accused of abusing Abilene 12-year-old while ‘out of it’ on mushrooms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRB) – A registered sex offender is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old child while he was ‘out of it’ on mushrooms.

Gorge Thompson, 36, was indicted Thursday for Indecency with a Child for an alleged incident that took place in January 2019.

Court documents state the child victim told police Thompson had given her alcohol to drink because it was her birthday, and it made her feel tired, she went to lie down in bed to watch a movie with Thompson and his girlfriend.

When she woke up, the documents state Thompson was touching her inappropriately.

Thompson told detectives he and his girlfriend did mushrooms before the child came over to his house and that he was ‘out of it’ when she was there and didn’t remember anything, according to the documents.

He also stated he “was ashamed of doing this” to the child, the documents reveal.

Thompson was convicted for a separate case of Indecency with a Child in 2011 and sentenced to probation, but he violated that probation in 2012 and received 5 years in prison.

