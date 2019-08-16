Registered sex offender out on bond in Brown County accused of targeting children online

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A registered sex offender is accused of targeting children online while he was out on bond in Brown County.

Nicholas Sterling, 21, was booked into the Brown County Jail for Online Solicitation of a Child Wednesday. He remains held on a $50,000 bond.

Sterling was released from jail two days prior to this arrest after posting bond on warrant for Failing to Comply with Duty to Register as Sex Offender.

His sex offender conviction stems from a sexual assault of a child incident that occurred in 2018.

