Registered sex offender sentenced to 7 years in prison for violating probation by peeping on Abilene 10-year-old

Darcy Tieking, a registered sex offender, recently pleaded guilty to peeping on a 10-year-old child and will now be serving time in prison.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A registered sex offender will now be serving time in prison after violating his probation by peeping on a 10-year-old child in Abilene.

Darcy Tieking received a revised sentence of 7 years in prison Tuesday for an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charge he initially pleaded guilty to in 2015.

Tieking was originally sentenced to 10 years probation for the charge but he violated that probation by pleaded guilty during a voyeurism investigation that began in December 2020.

Court documents state Tieking admitted to an individual at his parole office that he had peeped on a 10-year-old child who lived near him more than once, even observing this child naked.

Texas’ sex offender registry shows Tieking’s original victim was 4 years old.

