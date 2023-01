TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 19-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Tye Wednesday evening.

Police say the teen was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Airbase Road around 7:45 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the teen’s exact manner of death, and an autopsy report has been ordered.

KTAB and KRBC are electing to withhold the teen’s identity until the manner of death is officially released.

No further information is available at this time.