Report: 3 armed suspects robbed several people in ACU area early Sunday morning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating several armed robberies that happened near Abilene Christian University early Sunday morning.

A police report reveals at least one of the robberies happened on the 500 block of College Drive just after midnight.

The report states there were three male suspects, who have not been identified, and they are possibly juveniles.

It’s unknown how many victims were robbed or what was taken, but the report claims two items have been recovered and returned to their owners.

No further information was released.

This incident is being investigated as an aggravated robbery.