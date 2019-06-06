Report: 3-year-old son of Brownwood police officer accidentally shoots himself in head

The 3-year-old son of a Brownwood police officer has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head with an unsecured firearm.

Editor's Note: Click here to read the full newspaper report referenced in this article.

BROWN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The 3-year-old son of a Brownwood police officer has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the head with an unsecured firearm.

Texas Rangers are now investigating the incident, which took place inside the home of Officer Robert Lehman in rural Brown County on May 26, according to a report from the Brownwood Bulletin.

The report states the Brown County Sheriff's Office told the newspaper the toddler was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside Lehman's master bedroom and a 9 mm pistol was recovered from a nearby nightstand.

Lehmen, "said he was at home with his three children when he told his son to go take a nap. Lehman said he heard a loud bang, went into the master bedroom and found the boy lying on the floor," according to the report. The other children were able to verify these claims.

He is now under investigation for 'making a firearm accessible to a child', a misdemeanor crime.

The child is, according to the newspaper report, awake, alert, and smiling from his hospital bed.

