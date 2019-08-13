Report: $48,000 worth of electronics stolen from Abilene Best Buy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – $48,000 worth of electronic equipment was stolen from Best Buy in Abilene early Tuesday morning.

Abilene police say the burglary happened at the location on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road just after 3:00 a.m.

This burglary may be related to similar burglaries from across Texas.

“Law Enforcement believes this same group may have been responsible for similar burglaries in Tulsa, McKinney, Houston and possibly others,” according to Abilene police.

The suspects in this case are likely not local.

Anyone with information should call the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.

KTAB and KRBC are working to get surveillance video or still photographs connected to this crime.

