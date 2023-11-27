All information below comes from Taylor County court documents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested Sunday, after his victim came forward with Sexual Abuse allegations stretching back to 2012.

Matthew Castillo is charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Indecency With a Child, Resisting Arrest, and Parole Violation.

He is in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totalling more than $120,000.

Court documents allege his victim was younger than 14 years of age when the abuse began, and continued through 2017.