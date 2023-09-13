ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of breaking into a stranger’s home and threatening to kill her with a butcher knife has been arrested.

James Harrell was charged with Burglary of a Habitation and Burglary of Habitation Intent: Assault earlier this week in connection to the incident. He currently remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $500,000.

Court documents state a victim told police she was she was at home in November 2021 when Harrell forced her way inside and at some point, she ended up on the ground.

Harrell then, according to the documents, held a large butcher knife over the victim and repeatedly told her “I’m going to kill you”.

The victim was able to escape and said that she had never seen Harrell before the break-in.

Police say Harrell does have a prior criminal history, including a conviction, involving Burglary of a Habitation.

No further information has been released.