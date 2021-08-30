Report: Abilene man accused of coaxing teenage stepson to fire gun into occupied car

Augustine Perez is accused of coaxing his stepson to open fire into an occupied vehicle. Both men have been arrested for Aggravated Assault.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of coaxing his teenage stepson to fire a gun into an occupied vehicle has been arrested.

Augustine Perez was arrested for Aggravated Assault last week in connection to an incident that happened near the intersection of N 12th Street and Westmoreland Avenue earlier that day.

Officers arrived at the intersection in response to a commotion and witnessed multiple vehicles fleeing, while gunshots rang out, as well a man running on foot, according to court documents.

One vehicle was shot, and during multiple interviews with two victims who were inside, detectives learned that Perez, who was previously married to the driver’s girlfriend, was driving a getaway vehicle while his stepson, Jacob Santana opened fire.

The witnesses told detectives they heard Perez coaxing Santana, calling him names and telling him to shoot them.

Court documents state the witnesses also said that, “Augustine told Jacob that if he didn’t, Jacob would have to get out of his car and walk.”

Santana was arrested the day after the shooting when a SWAT team served a warrant in southeast Abilene.

Perez was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, and Santana remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $250,000.