Sebastian Garduno has been charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of leaving two young children home alone so he could go to the bar has been arrested.

Sebastian Garduno was booked into the Taylor County Jail for Abandoning Child with Intent to Return Wednesday and was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Court documents state officers attempted to contact Garduno at a south Abilene bar in November 2022 because he was harassing employees, but he left before they arrived.

The documents state a family member then reported Garduno had left his children unattended at home and showed officers doorbell camera footage of him leaving.

Officers then went to Garduno’s home and found one-year-old and two-year-old children alone and asleep in their beds.

No further information has been released.