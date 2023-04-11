ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of trying to impersonate a police officer and arrest a victim has been taken into custody.

Jose Cardona was arrested for Impersonating Public Servant after the incident that happened on S 15th Street just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officers contacted Cardona after multiple people reported seeing a man running through the streets yelling “call the police,” according to an arrest report.

The report states the victim said he was walking down the street when a suspect, later identified as Cardona, pulled up behind him, turned on red and blue flashing lights, and said he was the police and that the victim was under arrest.

When police spoke with Cardona, they did find him to be in possession of lights that were similar to emergency lights.

He was arrested then released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.