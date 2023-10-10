ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- An Abilene man accused of shooting and killing a cat and calf and also ripping the heads off chickens has been arrested.

Casey Chapman was arrested Monday on a Deadly Conduct charge in connection to the investigation, which began in April.

Court documents state a property owner found a calf dead in his field and after a necropsy, he learned the calf died of a gunshot wound, so he notified police and identified Chapman as a possible suspect.

The property owner told detectives he heard five gunshots coming from Chapman’s residence earlier that day, and when detectives arrived on scene, they found a cat was also dead near the calf.

According to the documents, a subsequent search of Chapman’s property revealed a spot of grass with several shotgun casings and a shotgun with car fur on it. They were able to determine he shot the cat at least twice.

A few days after the initial incident, the documents state detectives searched Chapman’s home and found three chickens that had their heads ripped off. He was also found to be in possession of several firearms.

Chapman was initially sent to mental health facilities to treat schizophrenia, paranoia, and other issues, but he has since been booked into the Taylor County Jail, where he remains held on a $20,000 bond.