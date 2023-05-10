Anthony Martinez has been arrested in connection to an April robbery.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of returning to the scene of a robbery after he lost his phone and a shoe while running away has been arrested.

Joshua Martinez was arrested for Aggravated Robbery Tuesday in connection to the incident, which occurred in April. He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.

Court documents state an owner of a “pop up” store on S 1st Street reported a suspect, later identified as Martinez, grabbed a box of electronic cigarettes and fled.

While he was running away, Martinez lost the e-cigarettes, his phone, and one of his shoes. The documents state this prompted Martinez to “quickly” return with a handgun to demand the return of his phone and shoe.

Martinez fired two shots while trying to retrieve his property, according to the documents, which state he fled the scene again but was later identified by nearby surveillance video.