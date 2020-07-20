Report: Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child while watching fireworks on New Year’s Eve

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child while watching fireworks on New Year’s Eve has been arrested.

Joseph Blake, 34, was taken into custody Saturday for an incident that happened on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Court documents state a child under the age of 14 wrote a letter to her counselor outlining allegations against Blake, saying they were watching fireworks on December 31, 2019 when he began to touch her inappropriately.

She then described an incident later that night where he inappropriately touched her again.

The letter says, “she told Joseph no and to stop multiple times but he did not.”

During a forensic interview with police, the child was able to recount the same incidents she outlined in the letter.

Blake remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $30,000 bond for Indecency with a Child.

