Report: Abilene man accused of using business email to send child porn

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of using his business email to send child pornography has been arrested.

Oscar Weeks II, 44, was arrested Friday for Possession of Child Pornography and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Court documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Abilene Police Department last month to report an email later traced to Weeks’ business had sent a pornographic GIF of a child around the age of 5-6.

A search warrant was executed at Weeks’ home prior to his arrest. Its unknown what items of evidence were found.

Latest Posts: