gunsandhoses

Report: Abilene man admits to having sexual contact with girl under age 14

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ricardo Rangel is accused of Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous and is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is behind bars after admitting to a child sex crime.

Ricardo Rangel was taken into custody for Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous Thursday and remains held in the Taylor County jail on a $150,000 bond.

Rangel’s arrest report reveals he was interviewed to address allegations of the crime.

During the interview, Rangel “did state he engaged in sexual contact with a female child victim, under the age of 14 years, on more than one occasion,” according to the report.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories