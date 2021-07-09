Report: Abilene man admits to having sexual contact with girl under age 14

Ricardo Rangel is accused of Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous and is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is behind bars after admitting to a child sex crime.

Ricardo Rangel was taken into custody for Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous Thursday and remains held in the Taylor County jail on a $150,000 bond.

Rangel’s arrest report reveals he was interviewed to address allegations of the crime.

During the interview, Rangel “did state he engaged in sexual contact with a female child victim, under the age of 14 years, on more than one occasion,” according to the report.

No further information was released.