Report: Abilene man admits to robbing 3 convenience stores at gunpoint

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested after admitting to robbing multiple convenience stores at gunpoint.

Eric Miller, Jr. has been taken into custody on three counts of Aggravated Robbery and is being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling more than $100,000.

An arrest report reveals officers contacted Miller as he was walking near a convenience store around midnight Wednesday.

The report states he was wearing “a black hoodie, gloves, black shirt turned inside out, he also had another shirt draped over his shoulder” and matched the description of a subject involved in recent armed robberies.

Upon being questioned, the report states Miller admitted to using a handgun to rob an Allsup’s on S 14th Street, a 7-Eleven on E Hwy 80, and a Stripes on Dub Wright Boulevard – all within the past week.

“Miller mentioned when these robberies were committed he was under the influence of narcotics . He also claimed to have been doing this to help pay back a debt,” according to a report.

No further information was released.