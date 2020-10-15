Report: Abilene man admits to watching child pornography of infants

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene who admitted to watching child pornography of infants has been arrested.
Arturo Ramon Guzman-Morataya, 28, was taken into custody for Possession of Child Pornography Wednesday after a search and arrest warrant was executed at his home.
Guzman-Morataya’s arrest report states his home was searched after police learned he had used his internet to upload at least one image of child pornography.
During the warrant execution, Guzman-Morataya,”admitted to viewing child pornography, including child pornography of infants,” according to the report.
He was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
