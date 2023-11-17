ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested after a toddler in his care tested positive for methamphetamine.

Leroy Garza was taken into custody on an Endanger a Child charge Thursday in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state the toddler’s mother picked the child up from Garza’s care in August 2022 and noticed the child was shaking and crying.

The mother took the child to get tested for narcotics, and the documents reveal she tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Hair follicle tests revealed Garza tested positive for the drugs as well, according to the documents, which state the child’s mother tested negative.

Garza was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.