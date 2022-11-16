Kenneth Hinkle has been charged with Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog.

Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog after it injured his girlfriend’s dog.

Hinkle says he was in his front yard when he heard his girlfriend’s dog yelping, and the report states when he went to the backyard to investigate, he found his girlfriend’s dog bleeding and saw his neighbor’s dog on the other side of the fence, in his neighbor’s yard.

The report states Hinkle then went and got a gun, walked to the fence line, and shot his neighbor’s dog in the chest. Officers then found the dog deceased in the neighbor’s yard when they arrived.

Hinkle remains held in jail on a $7,500 bond. No further information has been released.