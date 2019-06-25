Report: Abilene man hit during drive-by shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was hospitalized after he was hit during a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon.

The victim showed up to a local ER to receive treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m., according to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department.

The report indicates the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of N 9th Street, but no additional details have been released.

According to the victim, the suspects are not known and no arrests have been made.

