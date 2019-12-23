Report: Abilene man kidnaps random woman from yard, sexually assaults her

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of kidnapping a random woman from her yard then sexually assaulting her has been arrested.

Joe Rodriguez, 31, was taken into custody Friday for Aggravated Kidnapping in connection to an incident that took place in July.

Court documents state the victim was outside trying to corral a dog that had escaped when a man in a hoodie, later identified as Rodriguez, drove up, jumped out, grabbed her from behind, then forced her into his backseat.

Rodriguez then “threatened to kill her if she screamed or made noise,” according to the documents.

He drove around looking for a secluded place to park while holding the victim’s head down on the console. The documents state she was unable to fight him off or escape because his doors were locked.

Once he found a place to park, the documents state Rodriguez climbed into the backseat and forcibly sexually assaulted the victim, even biting her during the act.

After the assault, he opened the door and pushed her out before driving away.

The victim then went to Hendrick Medical Center, where she received a sexual assault exam.

DNA evidence from that exam was returned to police Thursday as a match for Rodriguez.

When given his name and picture, the victim says she doesn’t recognize Rodriguez and believes he is completely unknown to her.

Rodriguez remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

