Braxton Jackson (left) and Hailey McWilliams (right) are accused of robbing and carjacking a man at gunpoint.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man says he was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint after giving his friend and another person a ride early Wednesday morning.

Braxton Jackson and Hailey McWilliams are now being held in the Taylor County Jail for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident. Jackson is also charged with Evading Arrest – Detention.

Reports filed with the Abilene Police Department reveal McWilliams called the victim and asked him to give her and Jackson a ride just before 3:30 a.m.

After the victim picked them up, the reports state that when the stopped to look for something, Jackson pulled a gun on the victim while McWilliams searched his pockets, taking his wallet and other items.

The victim says the suspects also made him take off his shoes before driving away with his vehicle, which had his cell phone inside. He tried to chase them on foot for a few blocks but eventually lost sight of his car.

Both suspects were contacted in reference to a difference call to law enforcement and taken into custody.

While officers were attempting to detain Jackson, he did lead them on a brief foot chase but was successfully apprehended.

No further information was released.