Report: Abilene man says he downloaded child pornography ‘because he was curious’

Edward Walker has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of downloading child pornography from Dropbox has been arrested.

Edward Walker was taken into custody Thursday for Possession of Child Pornography.

Walker’s arrest report states police began an investigation in November after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them someone was uploading child pornography to Dropbox.

Detectives determined the Dropbox account belonged to Walker, and when he was interviewed, the report states Walker, “admitted to looking at and downloading child pornography where in some cases the child was around 5 or 6 years old. He claimed to do this because he was curious.”

Walker remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.