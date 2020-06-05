Report: Abilene man sexually abused multiple children, including girl he was entrusted to give ‘better life’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is accused of sexually abusing multiple children, including a girl whose mother entrusted him to give her a better life.

James Graenser, 55, was arrested Thursday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Court documents state one victim told police she and her siblings were living with Graenser when he sexually abused her for years.

She said her mother, who lives in Mexico, “sent the children to live with Graenser for a better life,” according to the documents.

This victim was able to describe specific acts of sexual abuse, beginning when she was only 10-years-old.

The second victim, who is not related to the first, said Graenser sexually abused her on multiple occasions in 2016.

