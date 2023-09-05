Anthony Alvarez is accused of assaulting the brother of the child he is convicted of raping.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was allegedly injured after assaulting a suspect convicted for raping his sister.

Anthony Alvarez, originally given probation for sexually assaulting a child, is now behind bars charged with Aggravated Assault, accused of causing life-threatening injuries to that child’s brother during an altercation.

Court documents state that the brother saw Alvarez leaving a local store in September 2020 and confronted him in the parking lot, first verbally then he punched Alvarez.

The documents state Alvarez fought back and knocked the brother to the ground, rendering him unconscious. He is then accused of continuing to strike the brother in the face and hitting his head on the ground even though the brother could no longer fight back.

Doctors confirm the brother did sustain life threatening injuries from the assault and had to have surgery.

Alvarez was arrested Friday and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $75,000 bond.