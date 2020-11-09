Report: Abilene men used FB messenger to send child porn, talk about kidnapping and raping young girls

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men accused of using Facebook messenger to send child pornography while talking about kidnapping and raping young girls have been arrested.

Joseph Clardy, 51, and Travis Monaghan, 32, are both in custody in connection to the investigation, which began in August when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Abilene police that the men had been using FB messenger to exchange explicit pictures of children.

A search warrant execution revealed Clardy and Monaghan had been talking on FB messenger in July, according to court documents.

The documents reveal that at one point, Monaghan asked Clardy about child pornography, and later, “they began to talk about how they wanted to kidnap and rape girls as young as seven or eight years old.”

Monaghan then sent several images of child pornography to Clardy while they continued their conversation about raping children, describing, “how they would enjoy it when they start to cry,” the documents state.

Clardy was arrested last month for Possession of Child Pornography and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Monaghan was arrested last week for Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

No further information was released.

