ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A registered sex offender in Abilene is now accused of brutally sexually assaulting his wife for 8 hours.

Vinson Higginbotham was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault Monday morning in connection to the incident.

Higginbotham’s arrest report states his wife told police he sexually assaulted her for 8 hours, whipping, beating, punching, kicking, and standing on top of her. She says he also used his hands, ropes, and other objects to strangle her almost unconscious.

This victim also reported being sexually assaulted with several different objects and said she had a knife held to her throat while Higginbotham threatened her and her children.

She was hospitalized with extensive injuries covering her entire body.

Higginbotham, who is a registered sex offender for an Indecency with a Child conviction in 2011, is now being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.