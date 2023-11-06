ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused cashing in a large batch of stolen lottery tickets has been arrested.

Latoshia Francis was taken into custody Saturday on a Claim Lottery Prize by Fraud charge in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state $7,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen from a gas station last October, and the same day, Francis cashed in a “large batch” of the stolen tickets at Walmart and received $300 in winnings.

When questioned by police, Franics says she knew the tickets were stolen but she took them anyway.

She was released from jail after posting bonds totaling $6,500.