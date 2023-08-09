Antwania McCrary has been charged with Impersonating a Public Servant.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of impersonating a peace officer has been arrested.

Antwania McCrary was arrested for Impersonating a Public Servant Monday.

McCrary is accused of impersonating a peace officer over the phone to multiple victims.

Court documents state she called two of the victims at least 15 times.

She would change her voice mid-conversation and even provided a badge number to one of the victims, according to the documents.

It’s unknown why McCrary was impersonating a peace officer.

She now remains held in the Taylor County on bonds totaling $16,500.