ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of impersonating a peace officer has been arrested.
Antwania McCrary was arrested for Impersonating a Public Servant Monday.
McCrary is accused of impersonating a peace officer over the phone to multiple victims.
Court documents state she called two of the victims at least 15 times.
She would change her voice mid-conversation and even provided a badge number to one of the victims, according to the documents.
It’s unknown why McCrary was impersonating a peace officer.
She now remains held in the Taylor County on bonds totaling $16,500.