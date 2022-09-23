Matthew Kelly (left) and Anna McFarlin (right) are accused of robbing a man in the bathroom at an Abilene park.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of luring a victim into a bathroom to have sex so a man could rob him has been arrested.

Anna McFarlin was taken into custody Thursday for Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at Sea Bee Park on West Lake Road in May.

Court documents state the victim told police that McFarlin set up a meeting at the park to have sex, and when he arrived, he tried to go into the girl’s restroom but she made him go into the men’s instead.

That’s when the victim was immediately jumped and beaten by Matthew Kelly, according to the documents, which state McFarlin recorded the assault on a phone before taking the victim’s cell phone, keys, and a pocket knife.

The documents state she then used the knife to slash his tires before fleeing the scene.

Kelly was arrested and charged with Robbery in connection to the incident in June.

He remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond and McFarlin’s bond has been set at $25,000.