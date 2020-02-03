Report: Abilene woman assaulted, carjacked by unknown person

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman says she was assaulted then carjacked by an unknown person Sunday evening.

A report filed with police states the woman was in a parking lot of a business on Surrey Square in southwest Abilene around 7:45 p.m. when she was struck in the back of the head and the vehicle she was using was taken.

Investigators are still working to identify the suspect and recover the vehicle, which has now been reported stolen.

The victim did have visible injuries to the back of her head and right cheek.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

