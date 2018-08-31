Report: Accused Abilene rapist previously attacked women during fight over weed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Abilene man accused of attempting to sexually assault multiple women over a 24-hour period is accused of previously attacking a woman during a fight about marijuana.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man accused of attempting to sexually assault multiple women over a 24-hour period is accused of previously attacking a woman during a fight about marijuana.

Joshua Day, 38, charged with 4 counts of Attempted Sexual Assault for the rape incidents on August 29 and August 30, is also in jail for warrants related Injury to a Disabled Individual and Theft.

Court documents regarding the Injury to a Disabled warrant state Day is accused of assaulting the manager of his apartment complex while the manager was calling police because he saw Day trying to pull a woman out of one apartment and into his while she was screaming.

During the investigation, the documents state detectives learned Day and the female were "fighting over marijuana".

Day forced the manager's phone out of his hand when he called police then Day engaged the manger in a physical altercation, which ended with Day stepping on the phone, according to the documents.

Day was identified in connection to the rapes after police found a report of him harassing a woman at a CityLink bus stop. He was later located at his residence on Peach Street and detained after officers saw signs he'd been in a struggle.

The attacks, which all involved women leaving or entering their vehicles in public roadways or driveways, were reported at the following times and locations:

12:50 p.m. Wednesday - 800 block of Ross Street

- 800 block of Ross Street 6:00 p.m. Wednesday - 1600 block of Belmont Boulevard

- 1600 block of Belmont Boulevard 5:00 a.m. Thursday - 1600 block of Palm Street

1600 block of Palm Street 8:30 a.m. Thursday - S 2nd Street and Butternut Street (alley)

During a press conference, Chief Standridge said that the suspect, later identified as Day, is "very violent", accused of punching women and forcing them to the ground then immediately removing their clothing to attempt these sexual assaults.

