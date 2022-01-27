ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed suspect has escaped with a bag of cash after robbing an Abilene business earlier this week.

The robbery happened at a business on the 1100 block of Butternut Street just before 1:00 p.m. Monday.

A police report states a suspect entered the undisclosed business, displayed a pistol, then “advised the sole employee in the business to fill a plastic bag with money fro the till.”

Investigators say the suspect was gone by the time officers arrived on scene.

No further information was released.