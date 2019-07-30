Report: Burglar followed Abilene victim from bank to local restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman had a bank bag stolen from her vehicle after a burglar followed her from the bank to a local restaurant.

The victim drove from the bank to a restaurant on the 3100 block of S Danville Drive around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

A police report states that when she left the restaurant, she found her windows were damaged and the bank bag, which was empty, was gone from her vehicle.

Investigators believe suspects followed her from the bank.

Surveillance footage is available in connection to this case.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

