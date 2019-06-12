Report: Child under age of 5 says Abilene man would sexually abuse her while doing her hair Gabriel Garza, 30, charged with Indecency with a Child. [ + - ] Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man was arrested after a child under the age of 5 reported he would sexually abuse her while doing her hair.

Gabriel Garza, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday for Indecency with a Child.

Court documents state the child told Abilene police Garza would expose himself to her and engage her in sexual contact while he did her hair in November 2018. This crime occurred at a private residence.

Garza was scheduled for an interview with an Abilene PD detective but canceled.

He was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.