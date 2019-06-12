Report: Child under age of 5 says Abilene man would sexually abuse her while doing her hair
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene man was arrested after a child under the age of 5 reported he would sexually abuse her while doing her hair.
Gabriel Garza, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday for Indecency with a Child.
Court documents state the child told Abilene police Garza would expose himself to her and engage her in sexual contact while he did her hair in November 2018. This crime occurred at a private residence.
Garza was scheduled for an interview with an Abilene PD detective but canceled.
He was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.
More Stories
-
A Hamlin man already imprisoned for child sex crimes in Fisher County…
-
The City of Abilene hasn't sprayed for mosquitoes in the past 4…
-
Inmate occupancy at the Taylor County Jail is at an all-time high as…