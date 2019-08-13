Report: Customer assaults people with hot food due to slow order at Abilene restaurant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A customer allegedly assaulted people with hot food because his order was taking too long at an Abilene restaurant.

The assault happened at an unnamed establishment on the 3200 block of S. 14th Street just before 9:00 p.m. Monday.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department reveals the customer “became upset that his food was not ready fast enough after he ordered it.”

When the manager told the cashier to refund his money, he knocked over a bucket of hot food, burning several people who got hit by the flying debris.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. This incident is now under investigation as an assault.