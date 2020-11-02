Report: Dozens of women make allegations against Early tattoo artist indicted for sexual assault

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dozens of women have come forward with allegations against an Early tattoo artist who’s been indicted for sexual assault.

Jerry Lane Crouch, 39, of Early, was indicted last month on three counts of Sexual Assault, all in connection to his work as a tattoo artist in town.

Early police began investigating Crouch in June when a woman came forward and claimed, “Crouch had cornered her in a bathroom and sexually assaulted her while preparing the outline of a tattoo,” according to a press release.

After Crouch’s initial arrest, investigators say dozens of other victims came forward, making allegations against Crouch that include complaints of sexual advances, indecent exposures, and sexual assaults spanning from 2008 to 2020.

All of these additional allegations are still under investigation, and anyone who would like to speak to detectives regarding these cases or anyone who wants to make a new complaint is asked to contact the Early Police Department at (325)646-5322.

Latest Posts: