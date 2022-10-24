Todd Ireland is accused of shooting his son and at his wife with birdshot in Rising Star.

RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County man is accused of shooting his son and at his wife with birdshot.

Todd Ireland was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence following the shooting at a residence outside of Rising Star Sunday evening.

A report from the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office states Ireland was several yards away when he shot his son with a shotgun loaded with birdshot and also fired shots at his wife, who was not struck.

The son was hospitalized in Abilene, where he was able to receive treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

No further information has been released but the investigation is ongoing.

