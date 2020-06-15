Report: Eastland man tells police he’s ‘sorry’ after killing 18-year-old girlfriend

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland man told police he ‘was sorry’ after allegedly killing his 18-year-old girlfriend Saturday night.

Sean Casey Simington, 21, is now being held in the Eastland County Jail on a $1.5 million bond for Murder in connection to the death of Carizma Ciana Maynard, 18.

A police report reveals when officers arrived at Simington’s home on the 800 block of East Virgina Street in Eastland around 8:00 p.m., he, “came to the front door and said he was sorry and would comply with everything.”

They then found Maynard deceased in the kitchen from multiple gunshot wounds. Simington’s mother was also present at the scene.

The Texas Rangers are now assisting with this investigation.

No further information has been released.

Maynard’s family is now raising money for her funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

