Report: Hermleigh man indicted for livestock theft charges

Copper L. Hatley, of Hermleigh, has been indicted on theft of livestock charges.

HERMLEIGH, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Hermleigh man accused of stealing livestock has been indicted.

Copper L. Hatley, 33, of Hermleigh, was indicted on the theft of livestock charges by a Falls County Jury October 18, according to the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

The TSCRA reports Hatley is accused of buy 18 head of cattle from a Falls County rancher for $20,700, but the check he used from the purchase was written from a closed account. He then allegedly resold the cattle three days later.

Hatley turned himself into the Scurry County Sheriff’s Department then August 11 and currently remains out on bond.

Investigators say Hatley is facing additional charges for thefts in other counties as well, though the circumstances surrounding these allegations have not been disclosed.