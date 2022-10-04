BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a horse was shot and killed while grazing in Brown County earlier this week.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the horse was shot several times while it was grazing in a pasture off County Road 160 near County Road 192 the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (325)646-5510 ext. 4360.

No further details have been released.