TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Authorities say an inmate was able to escape from the Taylor County Jail this weekend because an employee ‘mistakenly’ unlocked a door.

Clinton Holmes, 41, escaped from the Taylor County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Saturday through the unlocked door, which allowed him to leave a recreation yard.

Law enforcement initiated a manhunt for Holmes soon after his escape, eventually re-arresting him near the TSTC campus around 5:00 p.m.

Investigators were able to determine how Holmes escaped, saying, “the results were that an 8 year employee mistakenly opened the wrong door allowing Mr. Holmes to walk out of a rec yard. He was the only individual in the area at the time.”

The employee responsible for the unlocked door has been fired.

Holmes was being held in jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was classified as low risk prior to his escape.

He does have an extensive criminal history in Taylor County, with dozens of charges dating back the early 2000s, including cases related to child sex crimes and assault.

However, sheriff’s office officials say that the public was not at risk while Holmes was at large.

Additional charges related to the escape are pending.

No further information has been released.