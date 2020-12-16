Report: Man caught masturbating in women’s restroom at Abilene Walmart

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was caught masturbating in the women’s restroom at an Abilene Walmart Tuesday afternoon.

Cristobal Vega was taken into custody at the Walmart on Hwy 351 just before 1:00 p.m.

Vega’s arrest report states a woman called police after seeing Vega masturbating in an open stall in the women’s restroom at the store.

When Vega was detained at the scene, he gave police a false name. He was later identified through his finger prints when he was booked into jail.

Vega has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Failure to Identify.

As of 9:30 a.m., his mugshot and jail booking information was not available.

