ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim reported he was robbed by a group of males while walking in north Abilene early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the 700 block of EN 16th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a 21-year-old victim reported he was walking on the street when he was robbed by a group of males who had a firearm.

A police report reveals that this, “visible injuries consistent with an assault.”

An investigation for Aggravated Robbery is now underway.

No further information, including what was taken during the robbery, has been released.

